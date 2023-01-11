A successful relationship between two partners can be formed when there is a mutual respect, love and trust for each other.

Apart from a positive share of feelings, it is equally necessary for the couples to put equal efforts and time in helping one another.

According to therapist Elizabeth Earnshaw, there are a lot of habits that can disrupt the happiness in our relationships.

She has listed 4 habits to break to have a successful relationship with your partner-

i) Taking on the majority of shared responsibilities

Sometimes at the beginning of a relationship or after two people move in together one person will always try to over-function and it might not at all feel like a big deal. However, when life starts to compound and you have to deal with your growing careers or kids, this habit of unequal distribution will only lead to a feeling of resentment which is totally unfair and exhausting.

ii) Overscheduling

Most couples often forget to look at how the amount of time being dedicated to all things like work, hobbies, friends and family is impacting the amount of time they have to dedicate to their relationships. Therefore, it is often necessary for couples to devote sufficient time to be with each other for strengthening their relationship over the years.

iii) Letting personal stress build up around each other

It is essential for couples to share their worries and issues with each other so that one can help the other in the best of ways. When partners let their own personal stress build up inside and do not share their worries with each other, they are bound to create unnecessary tension among themselves which will only lead to a strain in their bonds.

iv) Lack of boundaries around technology

Technology has played a big role in creating a massive distance between partners. As the habit of being hooked to mobile phones has become a norm nowadays, couples do not even find sufficient time to talk to each other. Therefore, you should stay away from mobile phones after work so that you can talk and help your partner in the household tasks.

