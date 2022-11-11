Pregnancy is one of the happiest yet a critical health phase for every woman as they need to take good care of themselves as well as their unborn babies.

Among the nutritional requirements of pregnant women, protein is absolutely the most important one which should be taken in sufficient portions.

Healthcare experts recommend that every pregnant woman should aim for consuming at least 70 grams of protein per day.

However, the amount of protein needed by a pregnant lady depends on various factors such as physical activity and body weight.

Protein is an essential macronutrient during pregnancy as it plays a great role in the growth and development of the baby in the womb.

Meanwhile, proteins also keeps would be mothers’ brain and muscles healthy besides supporting all other changes occurring in the body.

Eggs

The most affordable and easily available sources of protein that pregnant ladies can have are eggs. Most healthcare experts recommend eggs as an excellent food item to eat during the time of pregnancy as it is quite high in amino acids that are essential for cell growth of the baby. Meanwhile, eggs are also good sources of Omega 3 fatty acids that are critical building blocks of fetal brain and retina. It also has choline that is essential for the brain development of the baby.

Yoghurt

A great source of protein and calcium, pregnant women can have yoghurt as dessert after meals or even as a snack. Moreover, yoghurt can help in digestion, improves immunity of the body, prevent high blood pressure. One of the most important benefits of yoghurt is that it stops excessive weight gain of pregnant women and help them in staying cool by maintaining stress. During the time of cravings, it is always a good idea to feast on a bowl of yoghurt.

Lean meat

If you are a non-vegetarian lady who would soon be welcoming a baby, you can have lean meat during lunch or dinner. Besides satiating your hunger levels fully, it will also help in growth of the baby as it is an extremely good source of protein. Lean meat also has high amount of iron which is another essential nutrient during pregnancy. A pregnant woman’s body needs to make more blood to supply oxygen to the baby.

Nuts

A great source of snack to munch on and satisfy cravings during pregnancy is some crunchy nuts. It contains protein, fiber, healthy fat and minerals and thereby a nutritious rich snacking option. Try to have walnuts if you are pregnant as it is a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids that are essential for the development of a baby’s brain.

Protein powder

A highly beneficial source of protein for pregnant ladies is protein powder. Healthcare experts highly recommend protein powder for pregnant ladies as it can meet the protein requirements of those who aren’t able to tolerate protein rich food , have a low appetite or requires more protein than necessary.