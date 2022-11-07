Our modern lifestyles that may seem comforting and classy at first can later take a toll on our brain health and increase the chances of getting dementia.

Dementia is a mental condition that affects memory, thinking and social abilities severely enough to interfere with our daily life.

According to Mayo Clinic, the most common cause of progressive dementia in older adults is Alzheimer’s disease.

Also read : Surprising reasons behind the immediate rise of blood sugar levels for diabetic persons

Some of the common signs and symptoms of dementia as per Mayo Clinic includes memory loss, difficulty in communicating or finding words, impaired visual and spatial abilities, problems with reasoning , inability in handling complex tasks, depression, anxiety and hallucinations.

Unhealthy eating habits and tendency for laziness are the main causes which heightens the chances of getting dementia according to healthcare experts.

Also read : Parenting Tips : Five things which you must absolutely stop doing for your kids

Some of the habits that highly increase chances of getting dementia includes-

Unhealthy diet :

Stay away completely from aerated drinks, alcohol, junk food, doughnuts, sweets, red meat that are the worst food items for the brain and hampers cognitive development. Increase your intake of green leafy vegetables like spinach and broccoli as it comprises of Vitamin K, lutein, folate that boosts brain health. If you are a non-vegetarian, try to eat fatty fish as they are excellent sources of Omega-3 fatty acids. For snacks, you can munch on nuts that help in memory development.

Dehydration :

Reports suggests that losing just 2 percent of water in our body can deeply affect our brain and can impair memory, reasoning , problem-solving and decision-making abilities. Dehydration can be termed as the worst internal enemy for the brain. Drink at least 10 glasses of water daily. Don’t forget to take a large water bottle with you while going for work or even at the tieme of travelling.

Lack of sleep :

If you keep going to bed at odd hours every day, it may increase a level of protein in your brain called Tau, which is directly related to cognitive decline and can cause Alzheimer’s disease. It is recommended by all healthcare professionals that minimum eight hours of sleep in a day is essential for staying in good health.

Also read : Parenting Tips : How to deal with your children if you see them smoking

Insufficient exercise :

Exercise can literally be termed as the best natural form of medicine that you should have daily as it promotes blood flow to the brain which is essential for sound mental health. It also makes us feel happy and keep our bodies in active shape. Make it a point to exercise regularly in the mornings so that you can can be extremely productive at your workplace.