SIDBI Recruitment 2023 Apply online for 15 vacancies

Small Industries Development Bank of India (SIDBI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for 15 vacant positions on contractual basis.

Name of post : Chief Technical Advisor (CTA)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduation in Engineering in Civil / Electrical with minimum 60% marks in aggregate or 1st Class from a recognized University. Postgraduates in the same discipline will be

preferred

Experience : Minimum 20 years in execution and supervision of civil construction work and /or civil maintenance of office buildings / commercial buildings / residential Complexes with basic knowledge of RCC design and other civil works, working knowledge of computers, experience in preparation of tenders for civil works etc. (as on December 31, 2022).

Name of post : Deputy Chief Technology Officer (DyCTO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Bachelor’s degree in Engineering from Premium Institutes. MBA will be an added advantage

Experience : At least 18+ years of experience with Information Technology

Name of post : Chief Human Resource Officer (CHRO)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

The candidate must be holding a Bachelor / Master’s Degree in any discipline from a recognized Indian / Foreign University.

Graduation / Post Graduation in HR / Industrial Relation specialization shall be preferred.

Any Professional certification / course in HR specialization including HR analytics shall be added advantage.

Experience : Minimum 25 years of Work Experience, which may be in a Commercial Bank / Fl OR other reputed Corporate Organizations / Government Bodies.



Name of post : Legal Advisor cum General Counsel (LAcGC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized university in India

Experience : Minimum 15 years of work Experience

Name of post : Deputy Legal Advisor cum General Counsel (D LAcGC)

No. of posts : 2

Qualification : Degree in law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized university in India.

Experience : Minimum 10 years of work Experience

Name of post : Legal Associate cum Counsel (LAcC)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Degree in law (3 years/ 5 years) from a recognized university in India.

Experience : Minimum 3-5 years of work Experience

Name of post : Consultant CA (Credit Analyst)

No. of posts : 3

Qualification : C.A. / ICWA from a recognized educational Institution in India. OR The candidate must hold a graduation degree in any discipline with minimum 50% marks along with MBA / PGDBM / PGDM from a recognized educational Institution in India

Experience : At least 2 years of post-qualification experience.

Name of post : Audit Consultant

No. of posts : 3

Qualification :

Qualified Chartered Accountants from ICAI / Cost Accountants from ICWAI

Proficiency in MS Office, particularly excel and power point, data analysis / management / presentation tools shall be preferred.

The candidate should have active membership of ICAI / ICWAI.

In addition, the candidates should have, to their credit, relevant published work/research paper in Economics/Finance/Banking Area.

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ of experience in Audit function/expertise with reputed CA firms/ Banks/Financial Institutions/reputed multinational Consulting firms

Name of post : Consultant CA (Govt. Programmes)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification :

Qualified Chartered Accountants from ICAI / Cost Accountants from ICWAI.

Proficiency in MS Office, particularly excel and power point, data analysis / management / presentation tools shall be preferred.

The candidate should have active membership of ICAI / ICWAI

Experience : Minimum 5 years’ of experience in Audit function/expertise with reputed CA firms/ Banks/Financial Institutions/reputed multinational Consulting firms.

Name of post : Economic Advisor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : A Master’s Degree in Economics with specialization in monetary economics or Econometrics from a recognized Indian / Foreign University. Doctorate degree in Economics

/ Banking / Finance from a recognized University will be preferable. In addition, the candidates should have, to their credit, relevant published work/research paper in Economics/Finance/Banking Area.

Experience : Minimum post qualification work experience of 5 years in the field of banking and finance.

How to apply : Candidates can send duly filled in application (in English or Hindi), as per the format available on the Bank’s website with a recent passport size photograph pasted thereon and Curriculum Vitae, bearing full signature of the candidate across the same with date, through email at recruitment@sidbi.in on or before January 28, 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

