Assam Career Apply for LDA vacancy in DLSA Darrang

The Office of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) Darrang is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of LDA.

Name of post : LDA (Sanctioned Post)

No. of posts : 1

Scale of Pay : Rs. 14,000/- – Rs. 60,500/- + Grade Pay of Rs. 6200/- and other allowances admissible as per the rules

Qualification : Graduate from a recognized University with one year Degree / Diploma in Computer Knowledge from Govt. recognized Institution

Age Limit : Candidates should not be more than 43 years of age and not less than 18 years as on 01-01-2023. The upper age relaxation will be as per Govt. rules

Selection Procedure : Written Test, Computer Test & Viva-Voce

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications along with self-attested copies of all testimonials to the Office of the District Legal Services Authority (DLSA), Darrang, Mangaldai within 24th January 2023

