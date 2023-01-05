Assam Career Assam Medical College & Hospital Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) Dibrugarh.

Assam Medical College & Hospital (AMCH) Dibrugarh is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow, Research Assistant and Laboratory Technician on purely temporary basis for an ICMR funded project entitled “Evaluation of maternal and fetal outcomes in women diagnosed with GDM or normoglycaemia using IADPSG criteria, among women diagnosed with normoglycaemia by DIPSI criteria: Prospective multi-centre observational cohort study” in the Department of Obstetrics & Gynaecology.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : M.Sc. (Life Sciences)/MA (Social Sciences)/ Master in Social Work (MSW) degree holders with two years research experience

Or

MBBS / BDS / MVSc / MPharma / ME / MTech degree holders.

Salary : Rs. 38, 150/- per month

Age Limit : 35 years

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Graduate in Science/ relevant subjects from a recognized university with three years work experience from a recognized institution Or Master’s degree in the relevant subject.

Salary : Rs. 31,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Name of post : Laboratory Technician

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : 12th pass in Science subjects and two year diploma in Medical Laboratory technology Or 12th pass in Science subjects with 1 year DMLT + 1 year relevant experience in recognized organization.

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month

Age Limit : 30 years

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on January 10, 2023 from 11 AM onwards in Deptt. of Obstetrics & Gynaecology, AMCH, Dibrugarh.

How to apply : Candidates can appear for the interview with original and self-attested copies of all documents

