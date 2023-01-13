Assam Career Dibrugarh University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Laboratory Assistant, Laboratory Attendant and Museum Attendant on contract basis.

Name of post : Laboratory Assistant [on Contract], Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: B.Sc. Major/Honours in Botany/Zoology/Chemistry

Desirable : Sound knowledge of Computer applications

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 14,210/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Two Hundred Ten only) per month.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant [on Contract], Department of Chemistry, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: HS passed in Science with Chemistry as one of the subjects

Desirable : Working experience in Chemistry Laboratory

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 10,810/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Two Hundred Ten only) per month.

Name of post : Laboratory Attendant [on Contract], Department of Statistics, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: HS Passed in Science Stream with Statistics/Mathematics as one of the subject

Desirable : The candidate should have basic knowledge of handling the Computer Laboratory operations.

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 10,810/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Two Hundred Ten only) per month.

Name of post : Museum Attendant [on Contract], Department of Life Sciences, Dibrugarh University

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification: HS Passed in Science Stream with basic knowledge of Computer

applications

Salary : Consolidated fixed pay of Rs. 10,810/- (Rupees Fourteen Thousand Two Hundred Ten only) per month.

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications in the prescribed form (available in the Dibrugarh University website).

The application form must be submitted to the Registrar, D.U. along with all the necessary testimonials and Money Receipt/Demand Draft of Rs.100/-(Rupees One Hundred) only, drawn in favour of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University payable at Punjab National Bank, Dibrugarh

University Branch (Code 994000) Dibrugarh.

The applications must reach the Office of the Registrar, Dibrugarh University, Dibrugarh on or before 30th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

