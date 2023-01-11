Assam Career Apply for Research Assistant vacancy in Tezpur University

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Assistant in ICMR, Govt. of India sponsored project entitled “Integrated WGS and metabolic pathway analysis for SNPs related to drug resistance for targeted drug development” under the Principal Investigator Dr. Anupam Nath Jha, Assistant Professor, Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT).

Name of post : Research Assistant

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualifications: Master’s degree (M.Sc. / M.Tech) in Bioinformatics / Molecular Biology / Biotechnology /Computer Science / IT / Physics / Mathematics / Statistics with at least 60% marks or equivalent CGPA in aggregate.

Age: Candidate shall not be more than 28 years of age on the date of interview. Upper age limit may be relaxed as per Government of India rules.

Fellowship: Rs. 31,000/- (Rupees thirty one thousand) only per month.

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-Interview will be held on 18/01/2023 at 11.00 AM in the Department of Molecular Biology and Biotechnology (MBBT), Tezpur University

How to apply : Candidates may appear before the interview board with original and self-attested photocopies of mark sheets, certificates from 10th standard onwards, testimonials, caste certificate (if applicable), experience certificate (if any), any other testimonials and a copy of recent signed Curriculum Vitae (CV) on the day of interview. Advance copy of their CV may be sent to Dr. Anupam Nath Jha, Principal Investigator via email: anjha@tezu.ac.in on or before 15/01/2023

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

