Assam Career Ajmal Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Ajmal Group of Institutions (AGI) under Ajmal Foundation.
Ajmal Group of Institutions (AGI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers.
Name of post : Principal
Qualification : Post Graduation, NET / SET / PhD with minimum 5 years of experience in Teaching and Administration
Name of post : Vice-Principal
Qualification : Post Graduation, NET / SET / PhD with minimum 3 years of experience in Teaching and Administration
Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics / Zoology / Economics / Political Science / Education / History / Geography / Botany)
Qualification : Post Graduation ( NET / SET / PhD with minimum 1 year of experience preferable). Freshers can also apply
Name of post : Graduate Teacher (English / Mathematics / Science / Social Science)
Qualification : Graduation (B.Ed., D.El.Ed. with minimum 1 year of experience preferable). Freshers can also apply
Salary : Commensurate with qualification and experience
How to apply : Candidates can send complete Bio-data / CV with one copy of passport size photograph on or before 15/01/2023 to careers@ajmalfoundation.org
Detailed Advertisement : Click Here
