Assam Career Ajmal Foundation Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching and administrative positions in Ajmal Group of Institutions (AGI) under Ajmal Foundation.

Ajmal Group of Institutions (AGI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Principal, Vice-Principal, Post Graduate Teachers and Trained Graduate Teachers.

Name of post : Principal

Qualification : Post Graduation, NET / SET / PhD with minimum 5 years of experience in Teaching and Administration

Name of post : Vice-Principal

Qualification : Post Graduation, NET / SET / PhD with minimum 3 years of experience in Teaching and Administration

Also Read : CSIR-IICT Recruitment 2023 : Apply online for 20 vacancies

Name of post : Post Graduate Teacher (Physics / Chemistry / Mathematics / Zoology / Economics / Political Science / Education / History / Geography / Botany)

Qualification : Post Graduation ( NET / SET / PhD with minimum 1 year of experience preferable). Freshers can also apply

Name of post : Graduate Teacher (English / Mathematics / Science / Social Science)

Qualification : Graduation (B.Ed., D.El.Ed. with minimum 1 year of experience preferable). Freshers can also apply

Salary : Commensurate with qualification and experience

Also Read : Assam Career : Apply for LDA & Grade-IV vacancies in Nowgong Girls’ College

How to apply : Candidates can send complete Bio-data / CV with one copy of passport size photograph on or before 15/01/2023 to careers@ajmalfoundation.org

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Artistic culinary creations of Assam’s Master Chef India 7 contestant Nayanjyoti Saikia