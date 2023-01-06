There are days when we fret over how to use leftover food so that it does not go waste as it not only is a loss of money but also time and energy that we had spent in cooking it laboriously.

Although most of us would simply reheat our leftover edibles the next day and have it with other food items as a complete meal, the best way of utilizing leftover food items is to use it as an ingredient for cooking another meal.

As chapattis are mostly eaten in India and there are times when it becomes excess in number but it mostly goes waste because no one likes to eat cold chapattis and reheating them would only make its flavour worst to taste.

A best hack of using leftover chapattis or rotis is to convert it into a nutritious meal or superfood with the help of some ingredients innovatively.

Chef Pankaj Bhadouria, the winner of MasterChef India Season 1, has shared a recipe of using leftover chapattis or rotis to cook Roti Noodles.

To cook Roti Noodles, follow these steps-

Ingredients –

Leftover Chapattis

2 tbsp oil

1 tsp finely chopped garlic

1 tsp finely chopped ginger

1 tsp finely chopped green chillies

Some finely chopped vegetables (carrots, cabbage, onion, capsicum, bell peppers)

1 tsp pepper powder

1 tbsp soy sauce

1 tbsp vinegar

1 tbsp tomato ketchup

Method-

i) Cut the leftover chapattis into fine and thin strips

ii) Heat oil in a pan and add the garlic, ginger and chillies and saute well

iii) Add the vegetables, toss and cook it well and next add the finely cut chapatti strips

iv) Sprinkle salt as per taste and then add pepper powder, soy sauce, tomato ketchup and vinegar.

v) Toss the pan and let all the ingredients cook well for 2-3 minutes

vi) Serve in a plate and relish it while warm

