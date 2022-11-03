Diabetes is one of the major health issues in this planet which needs to be managed effectively to stay healthy.
With restrictions imposed on a huge number of food items by the doctor, a diabetic person have to control their diet in a most strict manner.
However, diabetes can be just another one of those life problems which can be managed effortlessly if we can eat our meals by cooking properly with the right ingredients.
As winter is almost here, there can be nothing warm, delicious and satisfying meal than a bowl of hot soup.
A delight for the sense of smell too with its soothing aroma as well as a feast for the tastebuds besides being highly nutritious, soups are indeed a guilty pleasure.
Here are some of the healthy soup recipes you can try without any worries even if you have diabetes-
I. Vegetable and Basil Soup
A better way to start your breakfast can be with this healthy soup by Tarla Dalal.
Ingredients-
- ½ cup finely chopped onions
- ¾ cup finely chopped coloured capsicum (red, yellow and green)
- ¼ cup finely chopped French beans
- ¼ cup finely chopped carrot
- ¼ cup finely chopped cabbage
- 2 tbsp finely chopped celery (optional)
- ¼ cup fresh basil leaves
- 2 tsp olive oil
- 1 tsp finely chopped garlic
- 1 tsp finely chopped green chillies
- 4 cups vegetable stock
- Salt and black pepper to taste
Method-
i) Heat olive oil in a deep non-stick pan, add the garlic and green chillies and sauté on a medium flame for 10 seconds
ii) Add the onions, coloured capsicum, French beans, carrot, cabbage and celery and sauté on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes
iii) Add the vegetable stock and salt, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 3 to 4 minutes, while stirring occasionally
iv) Meanwhile, combine the basil leaves along with ¼ cup water and blend in a mixer till smooth
v) Add the basil mixture and black pepper powder to the soup, mix well and cook on a medium flame for 1 to 2 minutes, while stirring occasionally
vi) Serve immediately after garnishing with basil leaves
II. Sprouted Methi Soup
Lunch and even dinner can be deeply satisfying with this highly nutritious sprouted methi soup from women’s healthcare provider Naaryastu.
Ingredients-
- One handful methi sprouts
- One ripe tomato
- Black salt and black pepper powder for taste
- Roasted cumin powder
- Limejuice (as per taste)
- Butter
- Mint or coriander leaves for garnishing
- Few methi sprouts for garnishing
Method-
i) Add the methi sprouts and half cup of water in a saucepan and cook them well for 5 minutes
ii) Take another saucepan and add water in it for boiling. Put the ripe tomato in it , cover it with a lid and keep it for 5 minutes
iii) Remove the tomato from the second saucepan , run it through cold water, remove its skin , chop it and blend it to a smooth puree in a blender
iv) Mix the tomato and sprouts puree together and boil the mixture for 5 minutes
v) Add the seasonings except lime juice and boil for 1 minute.
vi) Switch off the gas and add the lime juice to the soup and then stir it thoroughly.
vii) Transfer the soup mixture into a bowl, garnish with mint / coriander leaves or the methi sprouts and then serve hot.
