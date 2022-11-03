Bollywood actress Janhvi Kapoor certainly gave out cheerful vibes dressed in a vibrant lehenga set during one of the promotional campaigns for her upcoming movie Mili.

The flared chanderi lehenga with the sleeveless cropped chiffon blouse was certainly a uniquely stylish one with its abstract bird prints in a riot of colours.

With an excellent sartorial choice, Kapoor grabbed attention with the way she had styled the lehenga which itself looks highly fashionable.

The actress accesorized the colourful look with a with a blue beaded necklace and matching rings

She looked pretty with kohl-rimmed eyes, shimmery eye lids, glossy lips and open blow-dried hair styled in waves.

With minimal accessories and makeup, Kapoor opted for an overall bold, modern and experimental ethnic look with the striking lehenga set.

If you are searching for an experimental ethnic style for this wedding season, you can take inspiration from Kapoor’s look.

As weddings itself are big social events in India where looks of the guests are judged and copied, you can also be a scene stealer by taking your fashion lessons from Kapoor.

By opting for a lehenga with multiple colourful prints and teaming it up with less accessories and minimal make up, you can certainly be the centre of attraction just like the bride in the next wedding you attend.

Kapoor posted multiple photos of this vibrant look on her Instagram handle and her merry twirling poses shows that this lehenga is not only beautiful but also quite easy to carry in a wedding.

If you want to get your hands on this vibrant outfit, you can purchase it online from label Saaksha and Kinni’s website.

The full set comprising of the blouse and lehenga is priced at Rs. 41,500 but you can also buy only the blouse or the lehenga from the website if you wish to do so. While the blouse costs Rs.13,000, the price of the lehenga is Rs. 28,500.

Kapoor also gave us various fashion lesions in ethnic wear from the stunning outfits she wore during the promotional tours of her upcoming film Mili.

Directed by Mathukutty Xavier and produced by Boney Kapoor, Mili is a survival thriller movie slated to release on Friday. It stars Janhvi Kapoor, Sunny Kaushal and Manoj Pahwa in lead roles.