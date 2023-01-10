Assam Career MHRB Assam Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam.

Medical and Health Recruitment Board (MHRB), Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Lecturer of Institute of Pharmacy.

Name of post : Lecturer of Institute of Pharmacy attached to Government Medical Colleges

under Medical Education & Research Department, Government of Assam

No. of posts : 6

Scale of Pay: Rs. 57,700/- to Rs. 1,82,400/- PM (Academic Level-10) plus other allowances as

admissible under Rules.

Educational Qualification : PCI recognized M. Pharm/Pharma D or PCI recognized B. Pharm with

3 years professional experience in Teaching/Research/Industries only.

Age: A candidate should not be less than 21 years and not more than 38 years of age as on 01/01/2023. The upper age limit is relaxable by (if applicable)-

i. 5 years for SC/ST candidates i.e. upto 43 years

ii. 3 years for OBC/MOBC candidates i.e. upto 41 years as per Govt. notification No. ABP.6/2016/9

dated 25/04/2018.

iii. For Persons with Disabilities (PWD) by 10 years irrespective of SC/ST/OBC and General

Category of candidates as per Govt. Notification No. ABP.144/95/121 dated 28/10/2015.

How to apply : Candidates can apply online for the above posts through the website https://nhm.assam.gov.in from 13/01/2023 to 27/01/2023.

Application Fees : Application must be accompanied with required application fee of Rs. 250/- (rupees two hundred fifty) only for General category candidates and Rs. 150/- (rupees one hundred fifty) only for OBC/MOBC/SC/ST (P)/ST (H) candidate.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

