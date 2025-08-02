The University Grants Commission (UGC) has released the provisional answer key for the CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination.

Candidates who appeared for the exam can now access the answer key and raise objections, if any, through the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

The deadline to submit objections is August 3, 2025, by 11:50 PM.

How to Raise Objections to the Answer Key:

1.Visit the official website: csirnet.nta.ac.in.

2. Click on the link titled “Joint CSIR-UGC NET June 2025: Click Here For Answer Key Challenge”.

3. Enter your application number and date of birth to log in.

4. Choose the question(s) you wish to challenge or manually enter your objection.

5. Submit the challenge and pay a fee of ?200 per question.

All submitted objections will be reviewed by a panel of subject experts. If an objection is found to be valid, the relevant changes will be made and a revised answer key will be issued.

The CSIR-UGC NET June 2025 examination was held on July 28, witnessing participation from over 1.9 lakh candidates across 416 centres in 218 cities.