Assam Career Apply for Senior Manager & Computer Assistant vacancies in AMSCL

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL).

Assam Medical Services Corporation Limited (AMSCL) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Senior Manager (Procurement Drugs) and Administrative cum Computer Assistant on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Manager (Procurement Drugs)

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Rs. 55,000/- to Rs. 65,000/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Bachelor Degree in Pharmacy (B. Pharma.) from Govt. recognised Institution/ University with minimum 8 years of experience.

ii) 5 years of experience in Procurement in Government or semi-Government organization is must.

iii) Candidates with hands on experience in public procurement through GeM tendering / e-Tender are preferred.

iv) High proficiency in written and oral English with good communication skill.

v) Computer proficiency- Internet based applications, MS Office (word, excel, power point), and other related applications

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023.

Name of post : Administrative cum Computer Assistant

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs. 16,500/- per month

Qualification & Experience :

i) Graduate in any discipline with aggregate of 60% of Marks or above along with One Year Post Graduate Diploma in Computer Application / DOEACC ‘O’ level or equivalent.

OR

B.Sc. (IT) / BCA / BE or B. Tech. (Computer Science or IT).

ii) Minimum 2 years post qualification experience in relevant field is a must.

iii) High proficiency in written and oral English and Assamese with excellent computer typing skills mandatory, along with knowledge of preparing drafts for letters, memos, notifications, circulars, etc. as per office procedure manual in Govt. organization.

iv) Competency in Word, Excel & Power point is mandatory.

v) Knowledge of e-Office / e-File System / government record keeping and maintenance is desirable

Age : Up to 50 years as on 1st January, 2023.

How to apply : Candidates have to apply online in the AMSCL, Assam website hosted at https://amscl.assam.gov.in up to 16th January 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Apply Online : Click Here

