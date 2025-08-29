Guwahati: Roger Binny has reportedly resigned as the president of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

However, there has been no official confirmation from the apex body of the game in India.

The buzz is vice president Rajeev Shukla has taken charge as interim president.

NDTV reports that Shukla will be in charge till the next BCCI elections that is likely to happen in September. In 2015, Shukla was re-appointed unanimously as the chairman of IPL by the BCCI. On 18 December 2020, he was elected unopposed vice-president of the BCCI.

According to the report quoting Dainik Jagran, the BCCI Apex Council meeting on Wednesday handed over charge to Shukla as the acting chief.

The main agenda of the meeting was to discuss Team India’s new lead sponsor, after Dream11’s exit.

But with the Asia Cup starting on September 9, a new sponsor on board is unlikely within such a short span.

“We don’t even have two weeks left. We are trying, but floating a new tender, completing legal processes, and handling technicalities will take time. As for a short-term sponsor only for the Asia Cup, we are not going that way. Our focus is on securing a sponsor for the next two-and-a-half years, until the 2027 ODI World Cup in October-November,” the report quoted a BCCI official stating.

As per the new National Sports Governance Act, the BCCI has to conduct its Annual General Meeting and elections in September.

BCCI currently functions under the constitution drafted after the Supreme Court’s verdict on the Lodha Committee recommendations.

As per the report, if the BCCI elections or any state association hasn’t been held, the existing rules will define the polls.