Applications are invited for recruitment of various financial and technical positions or jobs in STPI in 2025.

Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) is inviting applications from eligible candidates for recruitment to the posts or jobs of Senior Civil Consultant and Chartered Accountant in 2025.

Name of post : Senior Civil Consultant

No. of posts : 2

Remuneration : Rs.70,000 to Rs.1,00,000 (based on suitability, qualifications & experience)

Qualification & Experience: BE/ BTech (Civil Engineering) with at least 5+ years of post-qualification experience in Design, Construction & Operationalization of Civil Projects

Desirable : MBA

Name of post : Chartered Accountant

No. of posts : 1

Remuneration : Remuneration : Rs.80,000 to Rs. 1,00,000 (based on suitability, qualifications & experience)

Qualification & Experience: Chartered Accountant with 5 years experience preferably with additional qualification of Company Secretary

How to apply :

Candidates may apply online for the above posts through the website https://www.diamondsecurity4u.com/jobs/

Last date for submission of applications is 10th August 2025

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here