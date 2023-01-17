Applications are invited for various teaching positions in Dibrugarh University Assam.

Dibrugarh University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Assistant Professor on contract basis in the Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology.

Name of post : Assistant Professor in Centre for Studies in Applied Psychology

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : MA / MSc in Psychology / Applied Psychology with NET / SLET / SET /PhD. A minimum of 55% marks at Post Graduate level. Relaxation of marks as per Govt. rules

Desirable : Teaching experience at Post Graduate level

Salary : Rs. 25,000/- per month (Consolidated)

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 25th January 2023 at 10:30 AM in the Bhojraj Seth Conference Hall of the Vice-Chancellor’s Office, Dibrugarh University

How to apply : Candidates may appear in the interview with bio-data, attested copies of all testimonials along with original certificates for verification during the interview.

Candidates shall be required to pay Rs. 500/- only as Registration Fee

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

