Assam Career Apply for Research Associate vacancy in IIT Guwahati

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati.

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Research Associate (1) in the project entitled “Plasmonic metamaterials based optical components for applications in space” at the Department of Physics.

Name of post : Research Associate (1)

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Ph.D Degree in Physics, Electronics or equivalent

Also Read : Meghalaya Jobs : NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Selection Procedure : An online interview will be held on 30th January 2023 from 3 PM onwards via Google Meet/MS Team

How to apply : Candidates have to email their detailed resume including all educational qualifications, experience, contact address, phone no., E-mail etc. along with the scanned copies

of all relevant documents (Matriculation onwards) on or before 27th January, 2023 (Friday) at gk@iitg.ac.in

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : 5 pre-workout snacks that you can munch on before exercise