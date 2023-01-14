Meghalaya Jobs NEIGRIHMS Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various project based positions in Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong.

Northeastern Indira Gandhi Regional Institute of Health & Medical Sciences (NEIGRIHMS) Shillong is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the posts of Senior Research Fellow and Project Technician-III under the ICMR project “ICMR’s Network of Pulmonary Fibrosis” on contractual basis.

Name of post : Senior Research Fellow

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : MBBS Degree with Two years Research/ Teaching experience OR M.Sc. (Respiratory therapy) or equivalent, OR Post Graduate Degree in Respiratory Therapy or equivalent.

Desirable : Research/Clinical experience in the field of respiratory illness.

Salary : Rs. 41,300/- per month

Maximum Age Limit : 35 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Name of post : Project Technician-III

No. of posts : 1

Essential Qualification : 12th pass in science subjects and 02 years Diploma in Medical Lab Technology (DMLT)

OR

12th pass in science subjects AND 1 year DMLT and 1 year lab experience in a Govt. recognized organization

OR

12th pass in science subjects and 02 years field/laboratory experience. BSc degree shall be treated as 3 years’ experience.

Desirable : Research/working experience in the handling of pulmonary function testing equipments, analytical instruments and/or carrying out pulmonary function tests AND/OR working knowledge of spreadsheet software and data entry

Salary : Rs. 18,000/- per month with increment in successive years

Maximum Age Limit : 30 years

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Selection Procedure : A walk-in-interview will be held on 19th January 2023 in the Seminar Room, Community Medicine Department, Main Building, NEIGRIHMS, Shillong. Registration from 9:00 AM – 11.00 AM and Interview from 10.00 AM onwards

How to apply : Candidates have to appear in the Walk-in- Interview along with standard form application and CV in plain paper giving details of all educational qualifications and experiences.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : Top 10 ethnic looks of Janhvi Kapoor in 2022