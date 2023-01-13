Assam Career Tezpur University Recruitment 2023

Applications are invited for various administrative positions in Tezpur University Assam.

Tezpur University Assam is inviting applications from eligible candidates for the post of Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair Professor, attached to the Department of Assamese, School of Humanities and Social Sciences.

Name of post : Srimanta Sankaradeva Chair Professor

No. of posts : 1

Qualification : Candidates should be distinguished academicians , an erudite scholar having evidences of significant contributions in the field of Philosophy / Culture / Religion / History / Social Sciences or in Multidisciplinary / Comparative Study encompassing relevant fields with in-depth knowledge of neo-vaishnavite movement with special reference to Srimanta Sankaradeva.

Also Read : Assam Career : Girijananda Chowdhury University Recruitment 2022

Age Limit : She / He should be preferably not more than sixty five (65) years of age.

Salary : Pay and allowances will be as per UGC rules

How to apply : Candidates can send their applications through e-mail at turecruit@tezu.ernet.in by 10th February 2023.

Detailed Advertisement : Click Here

Also Read : MasterChef India 7 contestant Urmila Asher’s easy recipes for evening snacks