Guwahati: Two bike-borne robbers snatched a woman’s bag containing Rs 3.5 lakh from outside a Union Bank of India branch in the Narengi area of Guwahati, Assam on Thursday evening.

The incident occurred when the woman was walking towards her parked car after withdrawing the cash from the bank.

The robbers approached her and told her that money had fallen out of her bag.

While she was picking up two Rs 20 notes from the ground, one of the robbers snatched the bag full of cash from her hand and fled on the bike.

The woman lodged a complaint at the Noonmati Police Station, and the police have begun an investigation.

They are also reviewing CCTV footage from the bank in an attempt to identify the robbers.

It may be mentioned that snatching cases have seen a toll in the state as on Tuesday, a man was robbed of Rs 15 lakh in a daylight robbery just a few metres away from a heavily manned police outpost in Nagaon.

As per sources, on Tuesday, a man identified as Mustafa Rahman had withdrawn Rs 15 lakh from an ICICI Bank branch in the Haiborgaon area of Nagaon.

After he kept the money in his car, a Scorpio bearing registration AS12AE9700, he went to a Muthoot Finance branch for some other official work.

The victim informed that his driver was near the car but since it was day and the car was just 50 metres near the police outpost, his driver to went to a shop to get something to eat.

However, their actions turned out to be a great mistake as two robbers on a motorcycle came by and broke the window of their car.

The robbers who were armed took the bag with the money and fled before anyone could stop them.

The victim said that although his driver tried to stop them, one of the robbers allegedly pointed a gun at him and fled with the money.

A local said that the bike the robbers used was a Pulsar 220. Of the two, one person was in formals and had a “revolver” with him.