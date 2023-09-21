Imphal: A joint team of Special Operation Groups (SOGs) of Manipur Police and Assam Rifles recovered several arms, ammunition, and war-like stores in a series of operations across the state over the past 36 hours, officials said on Wednesday.

In the first operation, the SOGs recovered one 9mm Carbine Machine Gun, one Single Barrel Rifle, three Hand Grenades, and war-like stores from the foothills of Haokhong near Irong village in Manipur‘s Thoubal district.

As a follow-up action, the team also recovered one arm, two local-made pumpi guns, fifty ammunition, and eight explosives in operations conducted in the fringe and vulnerable areas of Imphal West, Kangpokpi, Thoubal, Bishnupur, Kangpokpi, and Churachandpur districts.

In another search operation in the area adjacent to Sangaithel and Longa Koireng villages in the Imphal West district, the team recovered two pump guns (made from GI pipes) with wires, one single barrel gun, 50 live rounds of 12 Bore, four mortar shells, and some electric wirings.

However, there were no reports of any arrest.

The recovered items have been handed over to the different police stations and cases have been registered with an investigation underway, the officials added.