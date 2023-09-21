Kohima: A youth from Nagaland who was reportedly abducted in the violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur was located by the police and it was found that he was not abducted.

As per a tweet on X (formerly Twitter) by Yanthungo Patton, Deputy CM, the youth man identified as Peyao Konyakhe had gone missing under the influence of drugs.

Peyao Konyak hails from Mon district in Nagaland and was reported to have been abducted earlier this morning which was later found untrue.

He was working as a labourer at Victoria Veener Mills in Thoubal district of Manipur.

The manager of the mill has also reportedly filed an FIR in connection with the alleged abduction of the Nagaland youth.

Meanwhile, the Konyak Union urged the immediate intervention of the Nagaland government into the incident.

Nagaland Deputy CM in his tweet wrote, “Had a telephonic conversation with the CM of Manipur Shri @NBirenSingh Ji. It has been learnt that Shri Peyao Konyak, who was previously reported missing, has been located. It has been learnt that he had gone missing under the influence of drugs.”

The man has been admitted to a rehabilitation centre for the necessary care and support.