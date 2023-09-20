Guwahati: At least eight persons were reportedly killed while two others were critically injured in a road accident in Nagaland’s Tseminyu district on Wednesday.

The incident took place when a speeding truck collided head-on with a Tata Sumo vehicle carrying around eight passengers between the Usha and Seneu areas of the district.

All eight passengers of the Tata Sumo vehicle bearing registration number NL02-T-2124, including the driver, died on the spot after it fell into a deep roadside gorge.

The Tata Sumo vehicle was on its way from Mokokchung to Kohima.

The condition of the driver and handyman of the truck, which too toppled into the gorge, are stated to be critical.

Police and local villagers soon rushed the injured to a nearby hospital.