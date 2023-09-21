IMPHAL: At least 23 students from violence-hit Northeast state of Manipur arrived at Kannur University in Kerala for continuation of their studies that got affected by the ongoing turmoil in the state.

Students’ community in Manipur have been adversely affected by the ethnic clashes in the state since May 3.

23 of such affected students arrived at the Kannur University in Kerala, where they were given a warm welcome, to pursue higher studies under a special arrangement made by the varsity.

23 students belonging to the Kuki community in Manipur, including 10 girls, arrived at Kannur on Tuesday (September 19).

More violence-affected students from Manipur are likely to arrive at Kannur in Manipur in the coming days.

More than 20 students from Manipur whose studies have been disrupted by the violence in the state since May, have come to Kerala to pursue higher studies under a special arrangement made by Kannur University.

“We are accommodating these students based on a decision taken at a syndicate meeting held on August 7 to grant admission to any student affected by the violence in Manipur, either at our campuses or in affiliated colleges,” university syndicate member Pramod Vellachal told The Telegraph.

“These students got to know about our university and the educational facilities in Kerala from Malayali teachers and lecturers working in Manipur,” he said.