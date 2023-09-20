Imphal: The United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) has expressed concern over the use of mercenaries in communal clashes in Manipur.

Of the 175 people killed in the ongoing ethnic violence, 96 bodies are still unclaimed and are lying at different hospitals in the state.

Bodies of 79 have been claimed by their relatives as of Wednesday.

This was informed by Khuraijam Athouba, vice president of the International Peace and Social Advancement (IPSA), a powerful outfit in Manipur, at the 54th Session of the UNHRC in Geneva, Switzerland on Tuesday.

“Khuraijam Athouba said, “The use of mercenaries in Manipur is an acute concern that demands immediate and concerted attention.”

Athouba added, “By unequivocally condemning and actively countering the involvement of mercenaries in this region, we can take substantial strides toward upholding the fundamental principles of human rights.

“In doing so, we can pave the way for peace, stability, and justice for all,” Kh Athouba said.