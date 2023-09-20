Guwahati: Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma announced on September 20 that discussions to resolve the remaining six areas of difference between Meghalaya and Assam will be held in the first or second week of October.

He made the statement in response to a zero-hour notice presented by VPP MLA Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit from Nongkrem during the Assembly session.

Sangma revealed that Assam’s Chief Minister, Himanta Biswa Sarma, recently visited Shillong for a function and held private discussions with him concerning the border matter.

During this meeting, several decisions were made, and they intend to formalize these decisions during the forthcoming official meeting in October.

Furthermore, Sangma and Sarma have plans to visit Khanduli and other areas to convey messages of peace. The exact locations for these visits are yet to be confirmed, but they aim to meet with local stakeholders to promote harmony.

The Chief Minister described the Shillong meeting as productive and anticipates the implementation of vital decisions reached during the upcoming October meeting.

Earlier, Ardent Miller Basaiawmoit condemned a statement by the Karbi Students Association (KSA) that suggested a “Manipur-like situation” could occur if they lose their land.

He expressed concern that such statements could disrupt harmony in the border areas and inquired whether the state government had addressed the issue with its Assam counterpart.

Sangma informed the Assembly that during a regional committee meeting on August 16, 2023, the KSA met with committee members afterwards and made the provocative statement.