SHILLONG: Police in the Northeast state of Meghalaya have seized drugs worth over Rs 200 crore in the past four years.

This was informed by Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong in the state’s assembly on Tuesday (September 19).

Different kinds of drugs worth a total of Rs 223 crore were seized by the Meghalaya police since 2019, informed Tynsong.

Meghalaya police seized drugs and psychotropic substances worth an Rs 223 crore between 2019 and September 6, 2023.

The Meghalaya deputy chief minister Prestone Tynsong made this revelation during a response to a zero-hour notice brought by Nongpoh MLA Mayralborn Syiem.

32,555 grams of heroin, 8479 kilograms of cannabis, 2796 grams of opium, 81 kilograms of crystal meth, 57,802 bottles of codeine cough syrup and 15,396 other psychotropic substances were seized in the past four years.

Furthermore, as many as 515 cases related to drugs trade were registered in the same period leading to arrests of 826 males and 109 females.