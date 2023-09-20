SHILLONG: The national commission for women (NCW) has sought an action taken report from the Meghalaya government over the death of a new-born due to traffic jam in West Khasi Hills district.

The NCW has directed Meghalaya chief secretary Donald Phillips Wahlang to submit a detailed report on the incident within seven days.

NCW chief Rekha Sharma has also asked the Meghalaya government to extend all possible support to the woman of the deceased baby.

On September 16, a woman lost her new-born child in a tourist vehicle due to traffic congestion at Pamphyrnai Lake area in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya.

Notably, the West Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya has already decided to appoint a magisterial inquiry.

The woman, Daphiralin Jyrwa, had to deliver a male baby inside a tourist taxi in West Khasi Hills district of Meghalaya, after the taxi she was travelling in got stuck in a traffic jam caused by a fishing competition at Pamphyrnai Lake along an important highway in the state.

A huge traffic jam was reported on September 16 near the Pamphyrnai Lake due to unsystematic parking of hundreds of vehicles on both sides of the Shillong-Nongstoin road and thousands of people – both anglers and viewers – witnessing the fishing competition.