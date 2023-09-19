Guwahati: After a woman lost her child in a tourist vehicle due to traffic congestion at Pamphyrnai Lake, the West Khasi Hills district administration in Meghalaya has decided to appoint a magisterial inquiry.

As per reports, Deputy Commissioner Garod LSN Dykes said that a meeting has decided to appoint a magisterial inquiry into the incident and that the Superintendent of Police will take suo-moto action on the case.

The DC stated that the administration has also received notification from the District Council Affairs (DCA) that the permission granted by the Khasi Hills Autonomous District Council (KHADC) for organizing fishing competitions within the jurisdiction of West Khasi Hills has been revoked, and that the district administration will follow suit.

He also stated that the village chiefs of Ksehkohlong village and the organisers of the fishing tournament conducted at Panphyrnai met with him today.

However, he assured them that “whatever happened, the law will take its own course.”