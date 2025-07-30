Guwahati: The Excise Department in Jorhat district of Assam carried out a series of raids on Wednesday across Lichubari, Mariani, Lahdoigarh, and Deberapara, seizing and destroying 1,900 litres of illicit country liquor along with large quantities of fermented jaggery used in distillation.

The raids were conducted based on inputs regarding the presence of illegal liquor manufacturing units in the region. Several brewing sites were located and dismantled during the operation.

Two individuals were arrested and are currently under interrogation. Officials confirmed that legal proceedings have been initiated.

An Excise Department official involved in the operation said that enforcement drives against illegal liquor will continue across the district.

Residents in the affected areas expressed support for the action, citing concerns over the impact of illicit alcohol on public health and safety.

