Imphal: Four farmers and one Internally Displaced Person (IDP) sustained injuries in a lightning strike during a thunderstorm near Loktak Lake in Manipur on Wednesday afternoon.

The lightning struck when they were at a paddy field located at Keimang Loukon in between Keirenphabi and Khuga villages in Manipur’s Bishnupur district.

One of the farmers sustained serious injuries in the lightning strike, which occurred around the afternoon on Wednesday.

All five injured persons were rushed to the Moirang Health Community Centre for medical treatment.

The IDP who was injured was taking shelter at a relief camp in Moirang when he went with the four farmers to the nearby paddy field.

Over 60,000 displaced persons have taken shelter at different relief camps in the state due to ethnic violence that broke out on May 3.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of light to heavy rain, thunderstorms, and lightning for several districts, including Bishnupur, Thoubal, Kakching, Imphal West, Imphal East, Churachandpur, and Chandel. Manipur has been experiencing light to heavy rains in different districts for the past three days, and more rains are being forecasted for the coming three days.