Imphal: A 43-year-old man was shot by unidentified armed men at a secluded place in Moirang near Loktak lake , the largest freshwater lake in northeastern India, on Friday night, Manipur police said on Saturday.

Somorjit Nongthonbam, a resident of Uripok Naoremthong in Imphal East district, was abducted by unknown armed miscreants from a place in Imphal and shot in his left calf at around 7 pm on Friday at a place near Moirang under the Moirang police station in Manipur‘s Bishnupur district.

The single bullet passed through his calf, said a Manipur police official said.

Nongthonbam was given first aid at the Moirang Health Center and later evacuated to the hospital in Imphal. He is in stable condition.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation. No underground outfit has claimed responsibility for the incident. Police said a case has been registered in this connection and attempts are on to arrest the perpetrators at the earliest.