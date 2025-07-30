Guwahati: The East Khasi Hills district task force, set up under the National Green Tribunal’s directive, inspected an area at Mawkasian in Meghalaya’s New Shillong Township on Tuesday after receiving reports of illegal boulder mining.

Led by Additional Deputy Commissioner D. Kharshiing, the inspection team included officials from the Forest and Environment Department, Mining and Geology, Water Resources, Transport Department, Meghalaya State Pollution Control Board, and local police.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

Upon reaching the site, the team found clear signs of illegal boulder extraction. Although the site showed evidence of recent activity, no workers were present at the time of inspection. The team noted that soil and stone debris had entered a nearby stream, polluting the water.

Officials confirmed that the mining had been carried out without a valid lease and violated provisions under the Meghalaya Minor Minerals Concession Rules, 2016. The inspection team also observed significant environmental damage, including contamination of water sources caused by the use of heavy machinery and explosives.

The task force has decided to issue immediate closure orders against those responsible for the unauthorized mining. Officials have been asked to measure the extent of the mined area and document the environmental impact.

Ready for a challenge? Click here to take our quiz and show off your knowledge!

The inspection team faced difficulty accessing the site due to the poor condition of the approach road.

The task force also visited a stone crusher unit located behind the new Assembly building in Mawdiangdiang. While the unit complied with operational guidelines, the team expressed concern that its activities might disrupt Assembly proceedings once sessions begin at the new complex.