Imphal: In a major breakthrough, joint Central security forces and state police recovered a huge cache of weapons, ammunition, and war-like stores from the southern parts of Manipur during the past 36 hours.

Based on a specific intelligence input, Assam Rifles, Army, CAPF, and Manipur Police launched a joint operation in the general area of Village Khodang, in Churachandpur and Kwarok Maring village in Thoubal districts.

In Village Khodang, the joint team recovered a total of 15 weapons, including fourteen improvised mortars and one single-barrel weapon, as well as war-like stores.

In a similar operation in Thoubal, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Thoubal police launched a search operation in the general area of Kwarok Maring on September 15, 2023.

On arrival at the said location, the teams searched and recovered one 9mm carbine and war-like stores.

The recovered items have been handed over to the concerned police stations for further legal proceedings.