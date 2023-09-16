Imphal: Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh said on Saturday that the prevailing situation in the state is improving and will be normalized soon.

In a statement, the Manipur CM said that the state is passing through a difficult time, but with the support and cooperation of the people, civil societies, and others, the government is on the path to bringing understanding among the communities and achieving peace.

CM Singh said that efforts are on to find a solution and bring peace to Manipur at the earliest.

He sought further support from the people and said that they must have also witnessed the opening of national highways, deployment of security forces in sensitive areas, and efforts to ensure availability of essential commodities in all districts.

Stating that the state has lost three to four months due to the communal crisis that started on May 3, Singh said that there is a need for government employees to put in more effort to make up for this loss.

He said that the government is planning to resume the six-day working week and there will be no holidays on Saturdays starting from October.

The CM said that in the last six years, Manipur has achieved so much with the support of the people.