Aizawl: Acting on a specific information, personnel of Assam Rifles recovered 237grams of heroin worth Rs. 1.65 crore at Zokhawthar area in Champhai district on the Mizoram-Myanmar border, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Friday.

The operation was carried out jointly with Zokhawthar police on Thursday, it said.

A 25-year-old Myanmar national has been apprehended for possessing the contraband, it said.

Both the accused and the seized heroin were handed over to Zokhawthar police for further legal proceedings, the statement added.