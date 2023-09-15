AIZAWL: Security forces in Mizoram have recovered and seized a heroin consignment worth over Rs 1.6 crore.

Troopers of the Assam Rifles made this seizure at Zokhawthar area in Champhai district of Mizoram, officials stated on Friday (September 15).

A total of 237 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.65 crore in international market has been recovered and seized.

One person has been apprehended in connection with seizure of the contraband drug.

The apprehended individual is a 25-year-old Myanmar national.

The accused and the seized heroin were handed over to the officials at Zokhawthar police station in Champhai district of Mizoram for further legal proceedings.

Earlier on September 14,

Troopers of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram recovered and seized a massive consignment of contraband drugs.

Drugs worth over Rs 87 crore were seized by the Assam Rifles troopers in Mizoram.

As many as two lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore was recovered along the World Bank road (Zokhawthar to Melbuk) in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border.

On the other hand, 3.978 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 27.84 crore was also recovered from the same place, an official statement said.