AIZAWL: Troopers of the Assam Rifles in Mizoram recovered and seized a massive consignment of contraband drugs.

Drugs worth over Rs 87 crore have been seized by the Assam Rifles troopers in Mizoram.

As many as two lakh tablets of Methamphetamine worth Rs 60 crore was recovered along the World Bank road (Zokhawthar to Melbuk) in Champhai district of Mizoram near the Myanmar border.

On the other hand, 3.978 kilogram of heroin worth Rs 27.84 crore was also recovered from the same place, an official statement said.

No person was arrested in connection with seizure of the drugs, it said.

A senior official of the Assam Rifles said that two peddlers managed to flee before the security personnel could apprehend them.

Moreover, a few banned Burmese Kenbo bikes, used for transporting the consignment, were also recovered from the site.

The entire consignment of Methamphetamine tablets and heroin worth over Rs 87.84 crore was handed over to Zokhawthar police in Mizoram for further legal proceeding.