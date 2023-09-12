GUWAHATI: Police personnel in Kamrup district of Assam seized a big consignment of heroin.

2.2 kg of heroin worth Rs 18 crore have been seized by the police in Kamrup district of Assam.

The seizure was made near Guwahati city at Amingaon area in Kamrup district of Assam late on Monday (September 11) night.

The heroin consignment was packed in as many as 170 soap cases and concealed in hidden compartments of a Mahindra Thar car.

At least six persons (three from outside Assam and three locals) have been arrested in connection with the seizure.

The heroin consignment was seized in an operation led by Assam police DIG Dr Parthasarathi Mahanta and Kamrup ASP Kalyan Kumar Pathak.

It was a joint operation by Assam police’s newly formed special task force (STF) and Kamrup police.