AIZAWL: Security forces have seized a huge cache of ammunition from the Northeast state of Mizoram.

Personnel of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram police, in a joint operation, seized as many as 1800 rounds of AK-47 ammunition.

Three persons, including two from Myanmar have been held by the security forces in connection with the seizure.

The apprehended Myanmar nationals hailed from the Chin state in the neighbouring country and are believed to have smuggled the cache of ammunition into Mizoram.

The two Myanmar nationals were staying at Archung village in Lawngtlai district of Mizoram and were helped by the third arrested individual.

The ammunition were recovered during search of suspected vehicles (three two wheelers) at a check post near Tlangpuikawn in Siaha district of Mizoram.

The ammunition and the arrested individuals have been handed over to Siaha police station in Mizoram.