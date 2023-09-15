AIZAWL: Over the last five financial years, the small Northeast state of Mizoram generated as many as 30,000 job opportunities for youths.

This is according to a study conducted by the MSME Export Promotion Council (EPC) and the Confederation of Organic Food Producers and Marketing Agencies.

The study, titled “Progressive Mizoram presents new vistas of opportunities”, analysed the period from 2018-19 to 2022-23.

According to the study, an additional 50,000 jobs will be created in Mizoram, once the ongoing projects in the state gets completed.

Upon completion of the ongoing projects, Mizoram is likely to create a total of 80,000 direct and indirect jobs.

Mizoram’s focus on promoting organic farming and tourism has played a pivotal role in providing sustainable livelihoods and fostering startups, as per MSME EPC chairperson DS Rawat, who released the study.

The study predicts that the service sector, driven by a growing number of start-ups, will continue to grow substantially in 2023-24.