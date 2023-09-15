AIZAWL: The Northeast state of Mizoram has once been gripped with the menace of African Swine Fever (ASF).

Officials of the Mizoram animal husbandry and veterinary have informed that over 800 pigs have been killed due to the African Swine Fever (ASF).

Notably, this is the third outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram since the month of May this year.

Several villages in Champhai, Khawzawl and other eastern districts of Mizoram have been affected by African Swine Fever (ASF) since July this year.

Moreover, according to reports, over 250 pigs died at Pukpui village in Lunglei district of Mizoram due to African Swine Fever (ASF).

As many as 825 pigs have died due to African Swine Fever (ASF) in Mizoram since May this year.

Furthermore, over 400 pigs were culled by the authorities in Mizoram to prevent further spread of the disease.

In recent years, Mizoram has been one of the worst affected states in the country due to African Swine Fever.

In 2021, a total of 33,417 pigs died due to the disease and 10,900 pigs were culled in Mizoram.

Over 10,000 pigs had died in Mizoram in 2022 due to African Swine Fever.