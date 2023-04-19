AIZAWL: A prison break incident has been reported from the Northeast state of Mizoram.

At least five inmates escaped from the Lunglei district jail in Mizoram on Wednesday (April 19).

Among the five inmates to have escaped the Lunglei prison in Mizoram, three were convicts.

They escaped from the Lunglei jail in Mizoram in the wee hours of Wednesday.

The escaped prisoners include murder convicts.

On the other hand, a couple of prisoners were facing trial under NDPS act.

A manhunt has been launched by the security agencies in Mizoram to trace the escaped prisoners.

The escaped prisoners have been identified as: Lalbawihliana (27), Dokapthang (26), Haudeihchhin (25), Vanneihthanga (38) and Vanlalduati (24).

(More details awaited)