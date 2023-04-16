Guwahati: A prisoner serving a life sentence escaped from Udalguri jail in Assam during the early hours of Sunday.

Identified as Shyamal Pal, the prisoner had been serving a life sentence in a murder case since 2011.

The jail authorities have filed a complaint at Udalguri Sadar police station and a massive manhunt has been launched to capture the fugitive.

The escape has raised concerns about the security arrangements in the jail.

The Assam police have cordoned off the area and are conducting a thorough search operation to capture Shyamal.

The details of how the escape was executed are yet to be ascertained, and investigations are underway.

This is not the first time that such an incident has taken place in Assam.

In a similar incident, a prisoner named Abdul Wasid escaped from police custody in Karimganj, Assam on March 19. Abdul had been accused of several crimes, including car theft.

As per sources, Abdul had gone missing after he went to use the washroom in the court.