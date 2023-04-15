SEIJOSA: Arunachal Pradesh forest officials arrested two poachers with carcass of barking deer and two country-made guns from Sukhanallah area of Seijosa Wildlife Range during a routine patrolling.

The arrested persons have been identified as Shankar Nayang and Gala Basumatary.

They were arrested under relevant sections of the Wildlife Protection Act 1972, Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary and Tiger Reserve, DFO Satyaprakash Singh informed in a release on Friday.

The accused were produced before the court of CJM, Seppa in East Kameng district on 13 April.

They have been remanded to five days judicial custody.

Also read: Arunachal Chief Minister Pema declares Pakke Paga Festival as state festival

The post mortem of the barking deer carcass was conducted by a board constituted by the DFO.

The carcass was disposed of by burying it in the presence of an executive magistrate and the HGB on 14 April.

The entire operation was led by Seijosa Wildlife Range RFO Rubu Tado under the close supervision and guidance the DFO.

Pakke Wildlife Sanctuary & Tiger Reserve Division has zero tolerance against any offence related to wildlife or forest and other anti-social activities in and around the reserve, the DFO said.

He appealed to the general public to pass any credible and relevant information regarding wildlife/forest offences to the nearest range office or to the DFO office.