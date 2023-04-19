GANGTOK: People in hundreds took to streets in Gangtok city of Sikkim on Wednesday (April 19) against the rape and murder of an 11-year-old girl.

The massive public rally was organised between Amdo Golai to Byepass in Gangtok city of Sikkim.

The protesters demanded death penalty for the accused Pritam Sharma, a resident of Bihar and a taxi driver by profession.

Pritam Sharma was arrested by the Sikkim police for allegedly raping and killing the 11-year-old girl.

Holding placards like “no mercy to rapist” and “hang the rapist”, the protestors urged the Sikkim government to ensure that all possible steps be taken so as the culprit is awarded maximum punishment for his crime.

The body of the victim minor girl was recovered on April 14, three days after she was reported to be missing.

The accused had allegedly raped and murdered the 11-year-old girl at a forest in Sikkim.

The accused had allegedly offered the victim a lift by his car while she was returning home from school.

Later, he stopped at a fuel station to refill his car tank, where he also bought the girl snacks and juice.

After that he took her to a nearby forest, where he allegedly raped the minor girl.

Fearing of police action if the victim lodged a complaint, the accused mab from Bihar strangled the minor girl with her school tie.

The accused has been booked by the Sikkim police under several sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and POCSO act.