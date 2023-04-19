GANGTOK: The Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) reiterated its demand for implementation of Inner Line Permit (ILP) in Sikkim.

“The delaying tactics used by the government in implementing ILP have been a cause of concern for us.

“It is high time that the government takes immediate action to implement ILP in Sikkim to control the influx of outsiders, which has been a major contributing factor to the rising crime rate and other socio-economic problems,” the HSP stated.

The Bhaichung Bhutia-led party has also strongly condemned the horrific murder of the 11-year-old girl and demanded the strictest punishment for the culprit.

“While we congratulate the Sikkim Police for apprehending the culprit, we must remember that such incidents should never happen in Sikkim.

“Our true tribute to the victim would be to make Sikkim a safer place where no child or woman has to face such a heinous crime again,” said the HSP in a press statement on Tuesday.

The HSP also reiterated its demand for the repeal of the Finance Act 2023 to discourage people from outside from shifting to Sikkim.

This will help maintain the balance of population and culture in the State, said the party.

“We urge the Sikkim Police to act with the same swiftness and dedication in all cases of violence and crime in the State.

“Criminals should not be allowed to feel that they have a free hand in Sikkim. We must ensure that law and order is maintained in the State at all times,” the statement added.

“We would like to appeal to the people of Sikkim to stay united and pray for the safety and security of our State.

“We would also like to request that we do not target any particular community for the actions of an individual.

“Every community has good people and bad people, and we must respect the good while rejecting the bad,” said the HSP in its press statement.