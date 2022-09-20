GANGTOK: Indian football legend Bhaichung Bhutia, on Tuesday, was elected as the new president of Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

Bhaichung Bhutia was unanimously elected as the new president of the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP) by the leaders and workers of the party.

The election of Bhaichung Bhutia was done at a national conference of the HSP held at Gangtok in Sikkim.

“Bhutia will now lead the HSP’s fight to get Sikkim rid of the present corrupt government and provide Sikkim with a transparent and responsive government,” HSP general secretary Biraj Adhikari said.

In May 2018, former footballer Bhaichung Bhutia had floated the Hamro Sikkim Party (HSP).

Also read: WATCH: West Bengal governor pushes Sunil Chhetri to pose for photo with Durand Cup trophy

In the 2019 Sikkim assembly elections (32 constituencies), HSP had fielded candidates in 23 constituencies.

However, all candidates of the Humro Sikkim Party (HSP) lost the elections and secured only 1.76% votes or less in each constituency.